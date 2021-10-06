Elks radio analyst fired for remarks on team's general manager
A former member of Edmonton's Canadian Football League team has been fired from his role during Elks radio broadcasts on 630 CHED.
Eddie Steele spoke out last week on The Rod Pederson Show and said Elks general manager Brock Sunderland was to blame for the team's struggles this season.
"I think there’s some issues with him and just the way he conducts himself, the way he does business. It’s a trickle down effect throughout the organization," he said.
"He’s a major factor why we’re seeing the Elks in the situation that they’re in right now."
On Wednesday, Steele tweeted that he was no longer going to be a part of Elks broadcasts.
"I realize my mistakes in the situation, however I 100 per cent stand by what I said," he tweeted.
"It pains me to see the organization I love being operated this way. Ultimately I guess I wasn’t a 'cultural fit.'"
Steele played four seasons in Edmonton and won the Grey Cup with the team in 2015.
The Elks are last in the CFL West Division standings with a two wins and five defeats.
A spokesperson for 630 CHED declined to comment.
-
-
Gas prices hit a record high across the provinceGas prices hit a record high Wednesday with some Edmonton gas stations selling regular unleaded for 141.9-a-litre.
-
Bret 'the Hitman' Hart to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame 2021 classThe Canadian Walk of Fame announced 10 new inductees Wednesday, including one unforgettable Calgarian, former world wrestling champ Brett 'the Hitman' Hart.
-
Food banks call for donations as demand across surges across Capital RegionVolunteers are scrambling to fill the need at the Mustard Seed food bank, which serves about 10 per cent of the Victoria population, according to its executive director Stephen Bell.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get alongA group of mayoral hopefuls were asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
-
Community groups hold forum to address needs of people experiencing homelessness in downtown ReginaA group of advocates gathered on the steps of the Knox Metropolitan United Church in downtown Regina on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to best serve unhoused people ahead of the cold winter months.
-
Acetaminophen tablet recalled for incorrect label that could lead to overdose: Health CanadaAccording to Health Canada, Teva Canada has issued a recall on an acetaminophen tablet due to a misprint on the label which could lead to an overdose.
-
'Chasing the laughter': Local comedian and mental health advocate releases new musical comedy albumA Regina musician is trying to make people laugh, while also bringing awareness to mental health.
-
Police investigate after vehicle plunged into water in BradfordSouth Simcoe Police say one person faces a careless driving charge after a vehicle went into the water in Bradford on Wednesday evening.