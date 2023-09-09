Elks rally in final quarter to edge Stampeders 25-23

Dean Faithfull kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired as the Edmonton Elks gave the Calgary Stampeders a taste of their own medicine, coming from behind to record a 25-23 victory on Saturday.

The Elks, who blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter in Monday’s Labour Day loss to Calgary, kept their faint playoff hopes alive, improving to 3-10.

The Stampeders (4-9) have lost four of their last five.

The Elks had a strong start to the contest with a touchdown on their first possession as Kevin Brown found a seam up the middle and scampered 45 yards into the end zone.

Calgary quarterback Jake Maier responded by finding Markeith Ambles for a 35-yard passing play, eventually setting up a 37-yard Rene Paredes field goal.

The Stampeders took the lead midway through the second quarter when Maier completed a short three-yard TD pass to William Langlais.

Calgary took a 17-7 lead into the dressing room at the half after Maier hit Reggie Begelton for a 10-yard touchdown catch with five seconds remaining in the second frame.

Edmonton quarterback Tre Ford, who was rattled by a hit late in the second, remained in the game to start the third but had a pass picked off early in the quarter by Brad Muhammad, setting up a 25-yard Paredes field goal.

Paredes added a 29-yard field goal late in the third.

The Elks clawed back into the game with a one-yard TD plunge by backup quarterback Taylor Cornelius on a third down gamble to start the fourth. The two-point convert attempt failed.

After having only passed for 26 yards to that point in the game, Ford finally found his arm on successive big passes, hitting Eugene Lewis for a 33-yard catch and then Dillon Mitchell for a 32-yard TD with nine minutes to go in the fourth. However, Faithfull’s convert kick was wide, keeping the Stamps up by four points.

Edmonton kept up the comeback bid, getting a 40-yard Faithfull field goal with five minutes to play to make it a one-point game.

The Elks got the ball back late and drove down the field to allow Faithfull to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

UP NEXT

The Elks are in Saskatchewan to face the Roughriders next Friday. The Stampeders have a bye week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2023.