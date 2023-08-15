Elks say, 'confidence remains in Chris Jones' as team parts ways with president Victor Cui

The Edmonton Elks organization is parting ways with president Victor Cui, the board announced on Tuesday.

"This was a culmination of ongoing discussions between the board and Victor, as well as the board internally about the future of the club," Tom Richards, chair of the EE Football Club board of directors, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.Cui was not present for the news conference but released a written statement through the Elks on Tuesday morning.

"I have made the difficult decision to step back from the club and focus on my family. Despite the team’s current record, I have full confidence that the positives we are starting to see on the field will lead to success moving forward. I want to thank the board for this incredible opportunity and look forward to my role as a lifelong fan,” he said.

The decision to go a different direction from Cui comes as the team tries to pull itself out of a years-long slump.

The Elks have yet to win a game in the 2023 CFL season and have not won a game at home since Oct. 12, 2019.

"It's been a challenging period for everyone who loves the Green and Gold," Richards acknowledged.

The Elks plan to name an interim president and CEO within two to three weeks, Richards said.

A permanent replacement could be named around the end of the year.

"We will not rush the process," Richards said. "We will take the necessary time to commit to making sure we’ve got the right person in place by the end of the year to guide us to a successful 2024."

Cui was brought on to connect with fans and improve the stadium experience.

"It was an interesting call at the time, I haven’t regretted it, he was a new guy with new ideas, and we looked forward to something that was refreshing and new," Richards said.

"Some of the things that he did worked, some of the things, decisions that we made as a board didn’t work, we’re all in this together going forward. Good things we’ll keep, other things we'll reconsider."

As the team moves in a new direction for president, Richards was asked about the position of head coach and general manager Chris Jones with the board and whether there was talk of replacing him.

"Solid," Richards said with a shrug. "I'd like to see him win some games, sure. But he wants to win some games, too. But right now (dismissing him) is not a consideration.

"I don’t think anybody, including him, saw where we were today, but confidence remains in Chris Jones. This is the better way for us in the future and right now, it is to keep Chris Jones."

Despite the team's record in 2023, Richards says things are slowly improving.

In last week's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team was up 22-0 at one point before ultimately losing by nine points.

"There are great signs that things are improving on the field. And at the front office, that’s what we’re going to build on."

But he acknowledges getting fans back in the stand is key to the community-owned team's success.

"I'm not hiding it, we'd love to see you out. We've got concerns. If you come out, that's the best way to support," he said.

"We've got to focus on the game day experience. Come out and have fun.

"Bring your neighbour. Bring your friends."

'DIFFERENT AND BIZARRE'

TSN's Farhan Lalji first broke the news about the split on Monday night.

Hearing that @GoElks & team president Victor Cui will be parting ways. The move could become official by tomorrow. @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/H48r6z96Hf

In an interview with CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday, he said there were a lot of reasons for Cui and the team to part.

"We’ve heard different things about workplace environment, there’s people in the building that have gone on stress leave on the operations side, conversations around the finances and around the team, and things of that nature," he said. "So there were a few things. I know the league had some concerns, other presidents had concerns, so it all added up to a decision to part ways midway through a season."

Despite that, he said it's unusual for a team to make such a drastic change mid-season.

"It’s absolutely different and bizarre, because again, that doesn’t affect the players or the wins and losses," Lalji said. "Most of them have probably never met Victor Cui beyond a group conversation. So that part was awkward.

"There's a lot the organization didn’t say, but you had to know something serious was going on for them to make a decision like this 19 months after Victor Cui got hired and midway through a CFL season."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny