Elks sign recently acquired QB Nick Arbuckle to one-year contract

Recently acquired quarterback Nick Arbuckle has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks.

The deal, announced Monday by the Elks, keeps Arbuckle in Edmonton through the 2022 CFL season.

Monday's announcement means the Toronto Argonauts will receive Edmonton's second-round pick in the 2022 CFL draft. The Argonauts dealt Arbuckle to Edmonton last Tuesday in exchange for a conditional pick and the rights to American quarterback Chad Kelly, who was on Edmonton's negotiation list.

Arbuckle, 28, was on a one-year deal, after signing with the Argonauts prior to the 2021 CFL season in February.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle completed 96-of-153 passes for 1,158 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games with Toronto this season.

Originally signed by the Calgary Stampeders out of Georgia State in 2017, Arbuckle has played in 43 career CFL regular-season games, completing 287 of his 416 attempts, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.