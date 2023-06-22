Elks to honour hall of fame receiver, 5-time all-star Terry Vaughn

The Edmonton Elks will add to its wall of honour in August, making receiver Terry Vaughn the 42nd player to earn the club's highest tribute.

The South Carolina native played six seasons with the franchise from 1999 to 2004, catching more than 1,000 passes every year.

"I love the green and gold," Vaughn said in a Thursday news release from the team.

"I enjoyed my time there, enjoyed my teammates, the fans and the people that I got a chance to work with as well. A great organization and a great community."

Vaughn helped lead the team to a Grey Cup championship in 2003 and was named to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

He holds the CFL record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 11 and was the first player in league history to record more than 1,000 career receptions.

Vaughn is sixth in all-time receiving yards in CFL history with 13,746.

He was named a CFL West All-Star five times and a league all-star twice.

Vaughn's name will be added to the wall of honour at Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 27 when the Elks play the Ottawa Redblacks.