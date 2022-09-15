Elks to wear #15 sticker in celebration of Ricky Ray's hall of fame induction

The Edmonton Elks will pay tribute Friday night to one of the greatest players in franchise history as he enters the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Ricky Ray played nine seasons for the green and gold and holds franchise records for passing yards (40,531), completions (3,225) and touchdowns thrown (210).

The Elks will wear Ray's #15 on their helmets when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina at 7:30 p.m. MDT, the same night Ray will be honoured as part of an induction ceremony in Hamilton.

"When I first got to Edmonton, seeing (old highlights) about the league and the organization inspired me to want to be a part of that," Ray said in a release from the Elks. "And for me to go out there and experience some of those things I saw in those highlight films, it’s just very fulfilling and rewarding and satisfying.”

“Hopefully I was able to leave a little bit of an impact in the CFL and maybe inspire another young player who is coming up to want to be able to experience that.”

Ray won two Grey Cups with Edmonton (2003, 2005) and two more with Toronto (2012, 2017), after he was traded to the Argonauts in 2011. Ray retired in 2019 and was named to Edmonton’s Wall of Honour the same year.

Chip Cox, Paul McCallum, Tim Tindale, Dick Thornton, Dave Ritchie, Keith Evans, Roy Shivers, Glen Suitor and Ed Willes will also enter the hall of fame Friday.