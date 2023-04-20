Elks to wear names of 90 fans during home opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders
The Edmonton Elks are giving fans the opportunity to add their name to a player's uniform during the upcoming season.
For $250 each (or $225 for season ticket holders), 90 fans will see their names on the double E on the Elks' helmet decal during the home opener.
After the game, each of the 90 fans will receive a framed set of game-worn decals, Canadian flag, CFL logo, and Christian Saulsberry tribute decal, along with the autograph of one of the 45 Elks players who suited up for the game.
Every decal set will be numbered, and accompanied with a certificate of authenticity.
The sets will be available for pickup in-person at Commonwealth Stadium starting June 26, or can be shipped anywhere within Canada for $12.
This is the first time in CFL history any team has offered fans a chance to be part of the on-field uniform.
The team says it shows the Elks' commitment to connecting with fans.
The Edmonton Elks' home opener is Sunday, June 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.