Elks trade QB Nick Arbuckle to Redblacks for 4th round pick

The Edmonton Elks traded quarterback Nick Arbuckle to Ottawa on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Arbuckle played five games with the Elks this season, completing 74 of 115 pass attempts for 892 yards with two touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had three carries for nine yards rushing.

Edmonton acquired Arbuckle from the Argos on Oct. 26, 2021 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2022 and negotiation rights for listed player Chad Kelly, who signed a one-year contract extension on Nov. 1, 2021.

Arbuckle has played four seasons with the CFL, suiting up with Calgary, Toronto, and Edmonton.

The Elks have three other quarterbacks on their roster, Taylor Cornelious, Tre Ford, and Kai Locksley.

Ford started for the team in their last two games, with a win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 1, and a loss against the Calgary Stampeders on July 7.