Elliot Lake building owner fined $3,500 for refusing to implement recycling program

After three years of warnings, the owner of an apartment building in Elliot Lake has been fined $3,500 under the Environmental Protection Act.

A news release from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on Tuesday said the dispute began in 2017, during an inspection of two buildings owned by 1432441 Ontario Inc. on Spruce Street.

“It was observed that there were no recycling facilities set up for the tenants and that all waste was being disposed of in the same bins,” the ministry said.

Efforts to have the building owners comply voluntarily continued until November 2018, when the ministry issued a compliance order.

“At the company’s request, the orders were later amended and re-issued with new compliance dates of May 3, 2019, to establish a recycling program and to provide written updates to the ministry by May 6, 2019,” the news release said.

An inspection May 7 of that year revealed there was still no recycling program in the building. By April 25, 2022, there was still no recycling in the building.

“The ministry’s Environmental Investigations and Enforcement Branch investigated and laid charges which resulted in the conviction,” the ministry said.

The company was fined $3,500 plus a victim fine surcharge of $875, and given 12 months to pay.