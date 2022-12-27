Elliot Lake fugitive arrested in Sudbury

A suspect from Elliot Lake wanted on numerous charges, including skipping court, has been arrested in Sudbury.

There were several outstanding arrest warrants for the 41-year-old accused, stemming from incidents in July and missed court appearances in November.

The first instance dates to July 4, when Ontario Provincial Police say a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck that was involved in a motor vehicle collision fled the scene and failed to stop for police.

“It was last seen travelling southbound on Highway 129,” police said in a news release.

“Police intercepted the silver Ram and a spike belt was successfully deployed. The vehicle safely stopped and the driver was arrested. The driver emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage from their breath and exhibited signs of intoxication.”

Other charges are related to an incident involving the suspect’s neighbour. Police said that on July 12, they received a complaint that the suspect backed into their vehicle and then fled in a separate vehicle.

“In addition, the complainant also said they were threatened by the same neighbour on the previous night,” police said.

The Elliot Lake resident is now charged with several offences, including dangerous driving, fleeing from police, resisting arrest, driving while prohibited, uttering threats and two counts of failing to attend court.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Jan. 9.