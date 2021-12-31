Elliot Lake hospital overwhelmed by those seeking COVID-19 tests

St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake is asking for the public’s assistance to ensure that the emergency department remains available for those requiring acute medical care.

In a news release Friday, chief nursing executive and acting CEO Connie Free said the emergency department is becoming overwhelmed with individuals seeking COVID-19 testing who do not require acute medical care, who are not high risk and who have mild or no symptoms.

"As of Dec. 31, COVID-19 testing is only available via the emergency department for symptomatic, high-risk individuals requiring acute medical care," the release said.

Testing is also available for those who work in the highest risk settings, as well as vulnerable populations.

"Members of the general public who have mild symptoms or no symptoms, are not high-risk, and do not require immediate medical attention are being asked not to seek COVID-19 testing at the emergency department," the hospital said.

Residents are being asked to self-isolate at home and call public health for further guidance at 705-759-5404, toll-free at 1-866-892-0172, ext. 5404, or contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000.

Because of the surge of COVID-19 cases being driven by Omicron, Ontario's chief medical officer has advised that PCR testing is only available for high-risk groups and people displaying certain symptoms.

More details can be found here.

"We ask that you please be kind to our staff as they work to ensure that our emergency department remains accessible to those in need of emergency or urgent medical care," the hospital said.