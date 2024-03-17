Elliot Lake launches second community egg fundraiser just in time for Easter

The Harvest Kitchen and Elliot Lake Intermediate School have teamed up again to sell eggs to raise funds to support food security in their community.

The pair will be selling dozens of farm fresh eggs for $5 with the proceeds going to support ‘free or pay what you can’ meals at the Harvest Kitchen and the school’s student nutrition program.

“The fundraiser is simple,” said officials with Harvest Kitchen, in a news release.

“We are asking the community to purchase their local Algoma farm fresh graded eggs through our online order form.”

The eggs are ‘free run’ and come straight from a farm in Desbarats, Ont. – about an hour and a half away from us from Elliot Lake. The eggs have been rated ‘Grade A’ by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture.

Maddison Rheaume is the fundraising coordinator for the Harvest Kitchen and local educator, she is asking everyone in the area – including local businesses – to consider purchasing their daily eggs as well as their eggs for Easter through the fundraiser.

“This opportunity is amazing because we can offer a product that the average person needs while supporting local farmers as well as raising funds where they are needed,” said Rheaume.

The fundraiser is open again to everyone in Elliot Lake and across the North Shore.

There is a $2 delivery charge for those not picking up in Elliot Lake with the partners making stops across the region from Bruce Mines to Elliot Lake. The delivery charge is waived on orders of six dozen or more.

The pickup for Elliot Lake will be on March 27 while the drop-offs for the rest of the North Shore will be a day earlier on March 26.

For more information on the egg fundraiser or the Harvest Kitchen, visit their social media page or contact a volunteer at 705-241-4918.