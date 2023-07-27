Elliot Lake man, 82, arrested for sexual assault
A senior in Elliot Lake has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident Wednesday at an apartment building.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday that they responded to a call from an apartment on Washington Crescent.
“The complainant reported being sexually assaulted by a known person to them,” police said in a news release.
The 82-year-old suspect is charged with sexual assault and has an Aug. 14 court date in Elliot Lake.
Police are also asking anyone with information on the case “or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance” to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.
“Victims of sexual assault are not alone,” police said.
“If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website for assistance.
A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. Anyone in an immediate crisis should dial 911.
