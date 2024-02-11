Elliot Lake man accused of assault, breaching bail
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Journalist
Dan Bertrand
Following a report of an assault incident on Friday on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake provincial police have arrested a 38-year-old local man.
On Feb. 9, a complainant reported being assaulted and the next day, Feb. 10, East Algoma OPP executed a warrant at a home on Hart Road.
“Police also learned that the person (suspect) was breaching previous bail conditions,” said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in a news release Sunday.
“OPP's Emergency Response Team assisted with the investigation and the person was safely arrested.”
The 38-year-old is charged with assault and failing to comply with a release order.
The accused was scheduled to appear in bail court on Sunday.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
