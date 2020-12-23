A 50-year-old man from Elliot Lake is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 2 theft of a donation jar from a gas station on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.

In a news release Wednesday, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said after the suspect took the jar, filled with bills and coins, they were recorded on surveillance video inside the store and outside fleeing the scene on an E-bike.

Police noticed an E-bike on Ottawa Avenue on Dec. 20 matching the one used in the robbery.

"The person was subsequently stopped and arrested," police said.

He is charged with theft under $5,000, operating a vehicle while prohibited and two counts of driving while suspended.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Feb. 2.