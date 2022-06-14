Elliot Lake man busted for suspended licence, drugs

A 39-year-old Elliot Lake man -- known to police as being a suspended driver -- was busted with drugs and cash, including a pile of coins, during a traffic stop.

Officer patrolling Highway 108 pulled him over around 3:40 a.m. June 10 after seeing him driving on Mountain Road, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

During his arrest for driving with a suspended licence, police said officers found more than 134 grams of suspected cocaine and crack, approximately 60 suspected methamphetamine pills, a digital scale and more than $2,000 cash.

The car he was driving was impounded and he is now facing two drug trafficking charges, having property obtained by crime and three counts of driving while under suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.

The allegations have been proven in court.