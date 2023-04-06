Elliot Lake man charged after snow blown onto neighbour's vehicle

A 36-year-old Elliot Lake man is accused of damaging a neighbour's vehicle by intentionally blowing snow into the driveway and covering their car, police say.

"The complainant reported having on-going disputes with the neighbour," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"The neighbour was intentionally blowing snow from their driveway onto the complainant's driveway and, while doing so, covered the complainant's cars causing damage to them."

He was charged with mischief April 4 in connection with the incident, but OPP Const. Phil Young confirmed it is not the first time he has been charged.

The accused was involved in an incident at the Elliot Lake hospital in 2020 where he allegedly threw equipment and furniture during a medical assessment in the emergency room.

Charges in that case were withdrawn in August 2021 after he completed a direct accountability program, the Elliot Lake Courthouse confirmed over the phone.

Young also confirmed the most recent incident has no connection to another ongoing neighbour dispute in Elliot Lake that CTV News reported on yesterday involving more charges against a 66-year-old man.