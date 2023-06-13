Elliot Lake man charged again with harassing his neighbour

For the second time in recent weeks, a 28-year-old man has been charged with harassing his neighbour in Elliot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police described the harassment as “ongoing” in a news release Tuesday, having arrested the man last month in a similar incident.

In that case, which took place May 27, police said the victim “reported multiple-harassment related occurrences by a known person over the past couple days.”

“Police spoke to the person prior on two separate occasions and was told not to return to the residence,” police said.

“However, the person still returned and threatened the complainant before departing in a pickup truck. Police located the pickup truck a short time after and a vehicle stop was conducted.”

He was charged with criminal harassment, uttering threats and entering a premise when prohibited.

“On June 12, that same person continued to call the complainant numerous times, breaching a no-contact condition from a previous release document,” police said Tuesday.

New charges include criminal harassment and six counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

OPP Const. Phil Young told CTV News in an email that the harassment involved repeated phone calls and visits to the residence.

If convicted, Young said a suspect could receive a jail term, conditional sentence or probation.

The accused in this case was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Tuesday.