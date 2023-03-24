Elliot Lake man charged for sending threats on social media

A 58-year-old Elliot Lake man has been charged after allegedly sending harassing and threatening messages online, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said it received a complaint in February that the accused was sending numerous messages directly and indirectly through social media.

"The unwanted, harassing, and threatening messages were being sent to another family member online. Police obtained screenshots of the messages and an arrest warrant was issued for the sender," OPP said in a news release.

He was arrested and charged with criminal harassment – threatening conduct and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm March 23.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

The charges have not been proven in court.