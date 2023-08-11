Elliot Lake man charged with assaulting his neighbour

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested 24-year-old man Thursday following a dispute between neighbors in Elliot Lake.

Police were called in relation to an assault taking place on Hirshhorn Avenue.

“The complainant reported having a verbal argument with a neighbour. The situation then escalated when the neighbour threatened and assaulted the complainant,” the OPP said in a news release Friday.

The local man was arrested and is facing charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Sept. 18.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

This come less than a month since a woman fighting with her neighbour at an Elliot Lake apartment building was arrested twice in 10 minutes.