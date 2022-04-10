Elliot Lake man dies after driving into concrete barrier
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man had died after the van he was driving hit a concrete barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.
Officers from the East Algoma detachment were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at a parking lot on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake around 8 p.m. Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Following the crash, paramedics took Randy Wake to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
An autopsy will take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
-
Mix of sun and cloud and warm on Tuesday, rain on the wayEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C.
-
-
One killed after teens take turns shooting each other wearing body armour, Florida police sayOne teenager is dead after at least two teens took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armour, police in Belleview, Fla., said.
-
'It's not the end': The children who survived the brutality in BuchaUkrainian families, including those with small children, are coming to grips with the devastation that occurred in Bucha.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over Easter weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Easter weekend.
-
Tunnelling begins on Eglinton Crosstown West ExtensionTunnelling got underway Monday on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, a project that will add 9.2 kilometres to the nearly-ready Eglinton Crosstown line.
-
Driver arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into sidewalk in CabbagetownA man has been arrested after a U-Haul truck crashed into a sidewalk in Cabbagetown overnight.
-
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less dataThe public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
-
Warm and sunny forecast for Windsor-EssexAfter a rainy month so far, Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine and warmth on Tuesday.