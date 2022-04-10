Elliot Lake man dies after driving into concrete barrier

A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man had died after the van he was driving hit a concrete barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.

Officers from the East Algoma detachment were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at a parking lot on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake around 8 p.m. Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Following the crash, paramedics took Randy Wake to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date, police said.

The investigation is continuing.