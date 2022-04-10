Elliot Lake man dies after driving into concrete barrier
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man had died after the van he was driving hit a concrete barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.
Officers from the East Algoma detachment were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at a parking lot on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake around 8 p.m. Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Following the crash, paramedics took Randy Wake to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
An autopsy will take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
-
Sault legion commemorates 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy RidgeRoyal Canadian Legion Branch 25 held a wreath ceremony at a memorial tree in Sault Ste. Marie to commemorate the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
-
Regina police ask for help identifying driver involved in crash that sent child to hospitalRegina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a nine-year-old pedestrian early Saturday afternoon.
-
Artists craft larger-than-life Ukrainian Easter eggs to raise money for displaced familiesLocal artists are using their talents to create massive Easter eggs in support of a charity helping displaced Ukrainian families.
-
Humane society waives adoption fees for cats rescued from hoarding situationsThe humane society in Windsor-Essex is waiving adoption fees for a number of cats that were rescued from hoarding situations.
-
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepowerUkrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general as war commander ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that experts said could start within days with a full-scale offensive.
-
Maritime provinces prepare to start administering 2nd COVID-19 booster shotsNew Brunswick pharmacies will soon be administering second COVID-19 booster doses for those aged 50 and older in the province, following updated guidelines recently released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
-
'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisersA Surrey mom says the province’s new proposal on food in schools are far too restrictive, and could mean the end of popular and profitable fundraisers like pizza day.
-
Community environment days return to TorontoFor the first time since 2019, Toronto’s community environment days are making a comeback as ward-based events.
-
North Bay pierogi-making workshop supports UkrainiansThe proceeds of a North Bay pierogi-making workshop are going to The Vest Project to purchase protective equipment for people in Ukraine.