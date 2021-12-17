Elliot Lake man found guilty of murdering his wife
An Elliot Lake man was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife on Nov. 14, 2018.
Justice Edward Gareau read his judgment Friday morning in Sault Ste. Marie Superior Court.
Court heard that on the day of the murder, then 64-year-old Wayne McLeod shot his 67-year-old wife, Diane McLeod, in the back with a rifle as she was walking up the basement stairs of their Valley Crescent home in Elliot Lake.
The judge's reasoning for the conviction is that although he said McLeod was under the influence of alcohol at the time he shot his wife, he was aware enough to know he pulled the trigger while aiming at her in the narrow stairwell.
Adding McLeod called his sister afterward to tell her "he had a big problem" and he also called his wife's son to tell him "he just couldn't take it anymore."
Gareau also said phone messages and notes exchanged between the couple were found and showed their relationship was failing.
Court will discuss sentencing on Jan. 5.
McLeod was originally charged with first-degree murder.
