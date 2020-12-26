A 55-year-old man from Elliot Lake died Christmas Eve in an ATV collision, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said.

Philip Nowiski was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency responders.

Police were called to the scene in a remote location near Gullbeak Lake, just outside of Elliot Lake, around 8 p.m.

"A collision occurred resulting in an ATV rollover," police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will take place.