Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults

A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.

The attacks are believed to have taken place in April, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday.

“The OPP's East Algoma crime unit and uniform members received numerous sexual assault related complaints from multiple victims,” police said.

“All of the complainants reported being sexually assaulted by the same person and as such an investigation commenced.”

OPP Const. Phil Young told CTV News in an email that six victims have come forward so far, but there may be more.

All of them are similar in age to the suspect, Young said.

The accused has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and one count each of assault with a weapon and failure to comply with undertaking.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents is asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website for assistance.

A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.