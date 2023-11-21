Elliot Lake police respond to fake fire alarm, one person charged
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 31-year-old from Blind River has been charged in connection with a false fire alarm that was set off Nov. 19 in Elliot Lake.
Ontario Province Police responded to the alarm, which was set off in the basement of an apartment complex on Mississauga Avenue.
“The person was caught on building security cameras,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.
“It was also later learned that the same person had entered the building by breaking in through a ground-level apartment. Police later located the same person hitchhiking on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.”
The suspect is charged with break and enter and setting off a false fire alarm.
The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River later Tuesday.
-
