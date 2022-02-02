Elliot Lake raid nets drugs, stolen tools, ammunition – and fish fillets

A 40-year-old suspect is facing numerous charges following a police raid of a shop on Kilborn Way in Elliot Lake early Monday evening.

The result of an earlier investigation gave police grounds to obtain several search warrants for the property, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

In addition to $2,800 in cash and $15,000 in meth and oxycodone, police also seized parts belonging to an off-road vehicle, stolen tools and power equipment, ammunition, 30 fish fillets in brine and an ATV.

The accused is charged with six counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of trafficking, two counts of violating a release order and one count of violating a probation order.

The accused was scheduled to appear today in the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Blind River.