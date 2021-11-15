Elliot Lake resident charged with list of sex offences

A 44-year-old resident from Elliot Lake, Ont., is being accused of a list of sex-related crimes involving 'numerous' minors.

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation Nov. 10 into what is being called a "historical sexual assault investigation" in the small northern Ontario community between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

The case involves "numerous victims of various ages over an extensive period of time," police said in a news release Monday morning.

Officers raided a Beckett Boulevard residence Nov. 13 at 2:50 a.m. and arrested one person. The accused is charged with:

• Sexual assault (two counts)

• Sexual assault causing bodily harm

• Sexual assault with threat of harm to third person (two counts)

• Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age

• Incest (two counts)

• Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age (five counts)

• Sexual interference (four counts)

• Assault

• Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (two counts)

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Nov. 14.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.