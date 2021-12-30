Elliot Lake resident charged with several offences after parcel delivered to wrong address
A 39-year-old from Elliot Lake is facing eight charges after a parcel was incorrectly delivered and the suspect refused to return it.
Ontario Provincial Police made the arrest Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake.
The investigation began Dec. 20, when police were called about a stolen pistol.
"The complainant reported that a parcel was wrongfully delivered to a different address," police said in a news release Thursday.
"The person at that address accepted the parcel regardless. Police attended that address to learn the homeowner had departed and refused to return the package."
Police made several attempts to have the homeowner return the package, but the suspect refused.
Charges include obstruction, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, escaping lawful custody, resisting a peace officer, two counts of failing to follow probation orders, opening someone else's mail and dangerous operation.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Blind River on Thursday.
