Elliot Lake resident charged with sexually assaulting someone under age 16

A 45-year-old resident of Elliot Lake is in police custody after being charged with more sexual assault offences related to an ongoing police investigation.

The suspect was originally charged in November with numerous sex offences involving minors between 2007 and 2019.

On March 15, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police arrested the suspect again at a residence in Sables-Spanish Township.

"Additional information was disclosed to police," the OPP said in a news release.

As a result, the accused has been charged with another two counts each of sexual assault on someone under age 16, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, indecent exposure and failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on March 16 and was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online to be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.