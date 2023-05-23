Elliot Lake resident says neighbour broke in, covered kitchen table with frozen food

Ontario Provincial Police arrested an apparent frozen food enthusiast last week following an incident at an apartment building in Elliot Lake.

Police were called around 7 p.m. May 19 to the complex on Mississauga Avenue regarding a theft.

“The complainant reported that they entered their apartment to find the neighbour at the dining table with numerous frozen food items,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The person dropped the items and went back to their apartment next door.”

While their front door was locked, the resident said their patio door was not.

“Meaning the neighbour jumped over and entered the apartment through the patio door,” police said.

“Also missing was an iPad, cash and cigarettes. Police later located the neighbour and a subsequent arrest was made.”

The suspect, 31, is charged with theft under $5,000 and break and enter.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5.