Elliot Lake senior faces more criminal charges in ongoing neighbour dispute

A 66-year-old Elliot Lake man is facing more criminal charges in ongoing dispute with neighbour, police say.

Despite being charged with harassment in February, the senior was arrested again March 14 after Ontario Provincial Police received more complaints he is continuing to harass his neighbour.

"The neighbour was continuing their harassing behaviour by spinning their vehicle tires in the complainant's driveway, banging on windows to get the complainant's attention and then stare at them, and bang on the adjoining wall in the residence for extended periods of time," OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

"There was a long history of ongoing harassment from a neighbour."

The newest charges against the accused include criminal harassment, mischief and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 1.

None of the charges has been proven in court.