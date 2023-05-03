Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour

For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.

In the most recent arrest, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said the suspect was taking pictures and video of his neighbour when he was under orders not to.

“There is a long history of ongoing harassment from the neighbour who was previously charged,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

“As a result of the warrant execution, the neighbour was arrested again and numerous electronic devices were seized.”

The accused has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

In April, police said the same suspect was charged with harassment and mischief related to incidents in March.

His neighbour said he “was continuing their harassing behaviour by spinning their vehicle tires in the complainant's driveway, banging on windows to get the complainant's attention and then stare at them, and bang on the adjoining wall in the residence for extended periods of time.”

And the same person was charged twice with harassment in February, with police saying his neighbour “contacted police several times to report incidents of harassing behaviour, including yelling obscenities, threatening them, and throwing snow at their house.”

In an email to CTV News, OPP Const. Phil Young said it’s “unknown” why the suspect won’t leave his neighbour alone.

The previous charges are still going through the courts, Young said, and they hoped he would be denied bail this time because the number of incidents are piling up.

“However, unfortunately I believe he was released,” Young said.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Monday.