Elliot Lake suspect challenged staff to fight before arrest for impaired driving

A 62-year-old man in Elliot Lake has been charged after an incident Thursday at a business on Mountain Road.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police received a call around 7 p.m. about a possible impaired driver who had left a business on Mountain Road in Elliot Lake.

“The complainant reported that an intoxicated male was at the establishment insulting staff and wanting to fight,” OPP said in a news release Friday.

The suspect took off in a blue jeep before police arrived but he was soon apprehended.

“Police located the jeep a short time later on Westhill Road and a vehicle stop was conducted,” the release said.

“As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.”

He was charged with impaired driving and has a court date of March 6 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake.

“The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” police said.

Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.