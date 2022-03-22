Elliot Lake suspect charged with starting a fire at apartment complex

A 29-year-old suspect has been charged with arson and violating probation orders following an incident that began late Monday in Elliot Lake.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were called just before midnight to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Dunn Road in Elliot Lake.

"The complainant reported having their door kicked and pepper spray deployed in the hallway," police said in a news release.

"Police attended and the suspects were not located or identified at that time."

About three hours later, police were called to the same location because of a fire. The complainant told police they recognized one of the suspects involved in setting the blaze.

The Elliot Lake Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire. Police arrested the suspect, who was in another apartment.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Blind River on Tuesday.