Elliot Lake suspect charged with starting bonfire – at someone else’s home

Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have charged one person with violating the fire ban following an incident June 6 on Bennett Drive.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and discovered someone in the backyard trying to extinguish the fire.

“The owner of the residence was not aware this was going on and wanted the known person to leave the property,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

“When asked to do so, the person refused and was therefore arrested and charged accordingly.”

The suspect, a 55-year-old from Elliot Lake, is charged with unlawfully starting a fire in a restricted fire zone and failing to leave the premises when directed.

The accused was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice for each offence. Having a fire during a restricted fire zone carries an $880 fine under the Forest Fires Prevention Act, police said.