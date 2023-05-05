Elliot Lake victim attacked with pepper spray, managed to take photo of attacker

One person is in custody after a pepper spray attack on the morning of May 3 on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday that after the attack, the victim took a picture of the suspect who had sprayed him.

Officers said it was someone they “recognized and were familiar with,” the release said.

“Police observed the man running through yards and failing to stop when directed but was eventually arrested a short time later. The person who was sprayed sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

OPP Const. Phil Young told CTV News the suspect, aged 30, appeared to be impaired and was carrying the spray with him.

“He sprayed a person just walking on the sidewalk, totally random,” Young said.

Charges include three counts of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, other weapons offences and attempting to escape lawful custody.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 4.