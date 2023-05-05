Elliot Lake victim attacked with pepper spray, managed to take photo of attacker
One person is in custody after a pepper spray attack on the morning of May 3 on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday that after the attack, the victim took a picture of the suspect who had sprayed him.
Officers said it was someone they “recognized and were familiar with,” the release said.
“Police observed the man running through yards and failing to stop when directed but was eventually arrested a short time later. The person who was sprayed sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”
OPP Const. Phil Young told CTV News the suspect, aged 30, appeared to be impaired and was carrying the spray with him.
“He sprayed a person just walking on the sidewalk, totally random,” Young said.
Charges include three counts of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, other weapons offences and attempting to escape lawful custody.
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 4.
-
Wranglers punch their ticket to third round with 3-2 win over CanucksThe Calgary Wranglers will take on the Coachella Firebirds in the third round of the AHL playoffs after eliminating the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.
-
'Limited leak' of adipic acid following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.The cleanup continues after six cars on a 12-car CN Rail train derailed and a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
Ottawa unveils proposed new garbage system and stolen car slams into a home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Lakeshore community survey seeks input on traffic calming measuresThe Municipality of Lakeshore wants to hear from residents on addressing traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.
-
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. PatriotUkraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
-
Alberta issues statement congratulating King on coronationThe office of the Alberta premier issued a statement congratulating King Charles III Saturday.
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youthAround the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s helping in solving historic homicideThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing a public call for help solving a 2006 homicide in the city.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited SaskatchewanKing Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.