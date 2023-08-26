Elliot Lake woman wins almost half a million dollars in Sudbury hospital 50/50 draw

A woman from Elliot Lake has won $495,152, the jackpot in August’s 50/50 draw in support of Health Sciences North (HSN).

The winner is Betty Anne Schroeder.

“Are you serious,” said Schroeder, when Sudbury's Pure Country 91.7 radio hosts Bryan Cooper and Josh Corbett called to tell her of the win.

“You’re not pranking me?”

Schroeder said she could not believe that it happened – she told the radio hosts she was convinced they were pranking her but she will take the money.

“This is wonderful,” she said.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you HSN.”

Schroeder told the HSN Foundation that she buys her tickets for the 50/50 at the start of every month and then kind of forgets about them.

“I’m just so surprised. When I got the call this morning, I didn’t even know what the jackpot was at,” Schroeder said in a news release Friday.

“I just buy my tickets at the start of every draw and consider it a good way to support the hospital.”

She said she never thought she would win and since she is still in shock she is unsure what she will use the money for yet.

“Congratulations to Betty Ann for her big win and maybe bringing that summer feeling into the fall,” said Anthony Keating, the president of the HSN Foundation.

The September HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca and the jackpot is already more than $25,000. Click here for more information.

Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

“During August, we highlighted priority equipment purchases made for HSN’s NEO Kids and Family Program,” said Keating.

“These purchases bring us an incredible amount of pride and thankfulness for the many supporters of the HSN 50/50 all over Ontario.”

Tickets for the September draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the HSN Foundation’s 50/50 draws and the work they do, visit their social media page.

