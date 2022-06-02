Elm Street victim was murdered, Sudbury police say

A 50-year-old man found dead in an Elm Street residence was murdered and a firearm was involved, Greater Sudbury police said Thursday.

Police were called to the residence round 8:20 p.m. "as an individual living in one of the units had not been seen in a few days," police said in a news release.

"When officers arrived on scene and entered the unit, they located a deceased adult man."

A post-mortem confirmed the man was killed and that a firearm was involved. His name won't be released until police can notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.