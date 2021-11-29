Elma Township Public School closed due to COVID-19

Elma Township Public School is closed after a number of COVID-19 cases were detected, according to the Avon Maitland District School Board website.

Health officials with Huron Perth Public Health said 14 students have tested positive at the school. There are no staff cases.

Learning will continue online.

All school bus routes were cancelled for Monday.

It's not clear whether the cases are in staff or students.

According to the Ontario list of schools reporting cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days, the school has five confirmed student cases.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to the school board for a comment.

There were 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Huron Perth over the weekend, including 19 in North Perth, which includes Elma Township Public School.

This is the second school closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Perth County this month. Milverton Public School closed for the first week of November following a COVID-19 outbreak that affected students and staff.