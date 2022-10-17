Elmira girl with heart defect gifted 'trip of a lifetime'

An Elmira girl who lives with a rare heart condition has been gifted a unique trip to the Rocky Mountains.

Ella Dorscht, 9, was born with heart and lung conditions called Transposition of the Great Arteries and Pulmonary Hypertension.

“Sometimes when I’m running, I feel slower than everyone else. I get tired easily,” Ella said.

She has already undergone ten surgeries.

“Ella was diagnosed with this heart condition actually before she was born,” said Kristen Dorscht, Ella’s mom. “Her first surgery was when she was just a few hours old.”

The family has been part of Starlight Children’s Foundation, a non-profit that helps create memories for seriously ill children. The program helps over 30,000 Canadian children a month. It provides children with fun activities and trips.

Most recently, Starlight offered a two-day trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, a train ride through the Rocky Mountains. Fifteen families were selected by random draw. Ella was one of the lucky ones.

“The coolest part was seeing the smile on the kids’ faces and the parents,” said Brian Bringolf, CEO of Starlight. “You know, the parents of these kids that go through life with life threatening illnesses or disabilities, they don’t get a break. We gave it to them, and it was just amazing to see.”

Ella said she’s grateful she was selected to go on “a trip of a lifetime.”

“My favourite part was seeing all the mountains.”