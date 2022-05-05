Elmira Sugar Kings and Cambridge RedHawks face off in conference final

Two local Junior B hockey are giving it their all in a best of seven matchup.

The Elmira Sugar Kings hosted the Cambridge RedHawks at the Woolwich Memorial Centre for game one of their Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League conference final Wednesday night.

"It's always exciting, it never gets old," said Sugar Kings fan Charlene Manser. "We've had more people out for our games this year than we've had before, so it's good to see the community involved again."

The Sugar Kings got off to a 6-0 start before the RedHawks chipped away.

Elmira eventually held onto the lead and secured a 7-3 win.

"We believe that [we can win with] the support that the fans give here, if we get the big crowd," said Sugar Kings head coach Rob Collins. "Momentum is a real thing in hockey and if we can use that then we'll take advantage of it."

Game two goes in Cambridge on Saturday with game three coming back to Elmira on Sunday.

The winner of the best-of-seven series will go on to play in the Sutherland Cup for the Junior B crown. The Waterloo Siskins were the last winners before the pandemic.