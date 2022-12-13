Elmvale business suffers damages after evening fire

No injuries were reported after a fire at an Elmvale business Tuesday evening.

Springwater Fire crews were called to Georgian Service Centre on Yonge Street shortly before 7 p.m. According to a post from the fire service on social media, firefighters were able to get the incident under control quickly.

Resources from Wasaga Beach were also called in to assist.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. It is believed to have been caused by welding on a vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.