Elmvale Flea and Farmers Market returns

After a challenging year with multiple closures, local businesses in Elmvale once again have a venue to sell their products as the Flea and Farmer's Market has reopened.

On Sunday, approximately 60 different vendors were participating in the first market of the season. There are a variety of products available, from local produce to automotive parts. After a year with many businesses losing revenue due to shutdowns, officials say the market is needed now more than ever.

"This is a lot of people's livelihoods," says Ashley Bates. "If we weren't here, a lot of them wouldn't be working this weekend, and a lot of them would continue to not be working. This is their business. This is it."

The market will be open at 1568 Highway 92 every Sunday through Thanksgiving and on Thursdays beginning July 1.