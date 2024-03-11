Elmvale hockey tournament goes beyond goals on the ice

More than 400 minor hockey players from across the province are taking part in Elmvale's fifth annual Maple Syrup Country Hockey Tournament.

"Showcasing what small-town hockey is, it's something that's very important to us," said tournament director Deborah Coughlin. "That's what this tournament is about. "

Twenty-eight teams are participating across the U11, U13 and U15 levels.

And this the tournament has a unique twist.

When Coughlin became the tournament's director, she wanted to make it about more than just hockey.

"It would be great to expose [the players] to other opportunities than just what they learn on the ice," she said.

Coughlin helped bring in Edge Factor, the Simcoe Muskoka Skillforce, and an educational consultant to connect with the young participants and give them insight into what their professional futures could look like outside of hockey.

"We allow them to go right into the immersive workplace," said coordinator Carolyn Davis of Edge Factor's virtual reality (VR) technology.

The VR station allowed the young hockey players to see first-hand what it was like to experience a day in the lives of various skilled trades workers.

The festivities of the Maple Syrup Country Hockey Tournament were also being felt outside of the arena.

On Queen Street West, lampposts display banners of current and past members who have contributed to the Elmvale Minor Hockey Association. At the same time, storefronts are proudly decorated in Elmvale Coyotes gear for the weekend.

Some even offer special discounts, such as the Elmvale Bakery, which sells specialized half-priced cookies for the tournament.

"I think that's the best way to support this community," said bakery co-owner Carol Karastamatis. "Because we are a hockey town, definitely."

A few doors down, G&S Computers is handling the tournament's printing needs for the weekend.

"It's great for our town to be able to showcase some of its little establishments… restaurants," said G&S Computers owner Al Pontes. "It's really nice for the community."

The Maple Syrup Country Hockey Tournament runs through Sunday.