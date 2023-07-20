Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect released on bail

A fourth suspect charged in the kidnapping disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been released on bail.

Standing before a Barrie courtroom on Thursday, Adams Suleman Ankamah of Brampton was granted bail after over a month behind bars since his arrest.

Just over 18 months ago, Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after investigators say three masked men posing as officers dragged her from a relative's Wasaga Beach home and drove off in a white SUV, believed to be a newer model Lexus.

Weeks before that, Hajtamiri was struck with a frying pan on Dec. 20, 2021, in her Richmond Hill underground parking garage during what police called a failed abduction attempt.

The attack left her with a head wound needing roughly 40 stitches, prompting her to hide out with family in the beachfront community.

Hajtimiri has not been heard from or seen since Jan. 12, 2022.

"That has been incredibly frustrating and difficult to watch the family suffer from a lack of certainty or not knowing what has happened to her," said OPP Insp. John Power. "Speaking of my own experience, I have not seen anything like this investigation."

Ankamah is charged alongside Mohamed Lilo, Hajtamiri's former partner, Krystal P. Lawrence of Brampton and Dominique Ewan of Etobicoke.

Police have also issued a Canada-wide warrant for a fifth suspect, 35-year-old Deshawn Davis of Toronto.

Despite her lengthy disappearance, a murder charge has yet to come against any suspects involved.

"What's the likelihood that she's alive? Well, obviously, we are praying that she is, but it certainly doesn't look very good at this point, so Crown Attorneys and investigators may not be far off," said Chris Lewis, former OPP Commissioner and CTV Public Safety Analyst.

"But if you go missing tomorrow and there's no one that abducted you or threats and assaults against you like the case we're discussing, that would be different, so you have to show somebody had a motive," Lewis added.

Investigators are still offering a $100,000 reward for information into the whereabouts of Hajtamiri.

Insp. Power encouraged the public to provide any tips to help the investigation, adding her family is desperate for answers.