Elnaz Hajtamiri's family continues search 6 months after alleged abduction

Six months have now passed since Elnaz Hajtamiri was allegedly abducted from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home by three men police say posed as cops on the night of Jan. 12.

Hajtamiri, now 38, was last seen being forcibly dragged from the home by the suspects and put into a waiting white Lexus SUV.

According to York Regional Police, two men attacked Hajtamiri in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill weeks before her alleged kidnapping.

She suffered a head injury that required roughy 40 stitches to her forehead. Police later confirmed she had been hit in the head with a frying pan.

Hajtamiri's family confirmed her vehicle was found to have tracking devices on it at the time of the parking garage assault.

Nine days after her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police announced Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, of Montreal, was charged with criminal harassment.

Police confirmed Hajtamiri was the victim of criminal harassment following alleged threats by Lilo after she broke up with him in the fall.

Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier made a brief virtual court appearance Tuesday requesting disclosure from the Crown.

In April, two more men, Riyasat Singh and Harshdeep Binner, were charged by York Regional Police with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping concerning the attack in the underground parking garage on Dec. 20 in Richmond Hill.

Singh was arrested at a home in Brampton on April 14, while a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Binner.

Both Binner and Singh had previously been arrested in Alberta in March following an investigation by police into the theft of more than 40 Ford F-150 pickup trucks in Edmonton.

Police believe the Richmond Hill assault and Wasaga Beach abduction are connected.

The family of Hajtamiri recently purchased billboards and ads on public transportation in the GTA following a GoFundMe campaign that raised about $8,000.

Hajtamiri hasn't been seen or heard from since she disappeared.