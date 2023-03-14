Elon Musk photo on Twitter has ties to Saskatchewan

A photo of Elon Musk on Twitter with ties to Saskatchewan made the rounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The photo, which shows Musk at 17-years-old wearing two cowboy hats was shared, with the tech mogul replying back shortly after.

Musk said the photo is of him working on his second cousin’s wheat farm in Saskatchewan.

Elon Musk wearing a hat on a hat, when he was 17 �� @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/nu3EWYHYm0

Many users commented on the ties to Saskatchewan.

If you ever come back to Saskatchewan make sure you spend some time with us in Regina, it’s a great town! We’ll have a few craft beers together!!

Elon Musk was wearing several hats even at 17. From raising barns in Saskatchewan to raising rockets to mars, he continues to rise to the occasion while helping humanity along the way.

Im from Saskatoon Saskatchewan! Kinda cool!!! Love you Mr Musk ✌️

I have also worn a hat on a hat…… I am from Saskatchewan ��

Really cool to see! I was born in Saskatchewan and worked on a farm during summers in high school. Great experience!