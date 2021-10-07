Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas
Tesla will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.
Kids 5 and up will soon need to wear masks indoors in B.C.The provincial mask mandate will soon apply to B.C. children aged five and older.
'Really shocking': High school golf team forfeits, allowing cancer survivor's team to winA group of high school golfers gave up their championship on Thursday in order to allow a team with an ineligible member to take the top prize.
Another COVID-19 horror story aims to sway the unvaccinated. Will it?A Red Deer man who says it's a miracle he's still alive is sharing his story of survival after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
B.C. regulator alleges North Vancouver man engaged in insider tradingBritish Columbia's securities regulator is accusing a North Vancouver man of failing to disclose material information about a company for which he was an executive, as well as engaging in insider trading.
'This isn't who we are': UOttawa students association apologizes for Panda Game party damage in Sandy HillA University of Ottawa students association is promising to work with the Sandy Hill community, the university and municipal leaders to find solutions for future Panda Game events following last weekend's street party in Sandy Hill.
Lost seal-mounted camera found three-and-a-half years after deployment in N.S.: biologistWhen Department of Fisheries and Oceans biologist Damian Lidgard first attached a camera to the back of a young grey seal on Sable Island, N.S., in 2017, he thought it wouldn't be long before he would be able to retrieve the device and review the data.
City forecasts steep budget deficits from COVID-related impactsThe City of Winnipeg’s latest financial report forecasts a projected budget deficit of $16.6 million and another $10.6 million shortfall for Winnipeg Transit.
N.S tenants fear big rent increases that would force people out on the street in mid-winterNova Scotians who pay rent are staring at a deadline of Feb. 1. When the province's state of emergency is set to end, a cap on rent increases is set to expire with it.
Calgary catering company delivers pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinners to hospital staffJ’Val Shuster intends on bringing 250 Thanksgiving dinners to hospitals in Calgary.