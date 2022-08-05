Elora Gorge reopens after storm damage

The Elora Gorge Conservation Area has reopened for day-use, tubing and camping.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) closed the park on Wednesday night after a severe storm ripped through the area and more than 150 trees fell.

“We do have a lot of trees that have hanging branches and those sorts of things, so with the winds even continuing now, they could fall down and injure people on trails or campsites,” Ben Rosenbrugh, Elora Gorge and Quarry Supervisor told CTV News on Thursday.

The GRCA deployed up to 50 staff to the conservation area to help with cleanup.

Limited areas that were heavily impacted by the storm will remain closed this weekend.